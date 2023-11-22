Alperen Sengun is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Houston Rockets (6-6) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at Toyota Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Space City Home Network, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets lost to the Warriors on Monday, 121-116. Sengun scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed five assists and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 30 13 5 1 1 2 Jabari Smith Jr. 17 9 2 1 2 1 Dillon Brooks 16 4 2 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts 19.3 points, 9 boards and 6.7 assists per game, making 54.5% of shots from the floor.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 7 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Jalen Green averages 17.7 points, 5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 40% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. is posting 11.3 points, 2 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Sengun, Desmond Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.