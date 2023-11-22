Wednesday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) and Grambling Tigers (2-3) squaring off at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Sam Houston vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 75, Grambling 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-4.3)

Sam Houston (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Sam Houston's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Grambling's is 0-3-0. A total of four out of the Bearkats' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats are being outscored by three points per game with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and give up 75.4 per contest (267th in college basketball).

Sam Houston averages 32.6 rebounds per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Sam Houston makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (160th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Bearkats rank 289th in college basketball with 86.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 221st in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sam Houston wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 14 (288th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.6.

