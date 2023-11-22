The SMU Mustangs (4-1) face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
  • SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 36th.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.
  • SMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
  • SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

