The SMU Mustangs (4-1) face the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

The Mustangs have shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, three percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.

SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 36th.

The Mustangs put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers give up.

SMU has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).

SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

