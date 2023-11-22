Wednesday's game features the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the SMU Mustangs (4-1) matching up at Suncoast Credit Union Arena (on November 22) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-69 win for Wisconsin, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SMU vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

SMU vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 72, SMU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-3.3)

Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

SMU has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Wisconsin, who is 2-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mustangs are 1-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-2-0.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs average 77.2 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

SMU grabs 38.2 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

SMU makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make at a 27.5% rate.

The Mustangs rank 221st in college basketball with 92.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 31st in college basketball defensively with 76.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

SMU has committed 4.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (95th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (79th in college basketball).

