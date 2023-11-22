A matchup featuring two of the leading squads in the Western Conference is set for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, when the fourth-place Dallas Stars (12-4-1) host the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on TNT and Max as the Stars look to defeat the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 47 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights allow only 2.5 goals per game (47 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players