When the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (beginning at 9:30 PM ET), Roope Hintz and Jack Eichel will be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (17 points), via amassed eight goals and nine assists.

Hintz is another key contributor for Dallas, with 16 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding nine assists.

Matt Duchene's 15 points this season are via six goals and nine assists.

Scott Wedgewood (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .916% save percentage ranks 17th in the NHL.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson's nine goals and 11 assists in 19 matchups give him 20 points on the season.

Eichel has made a big impact for Vegas this season with 19 points (seven goals and 12 assists).

This season, Mark Stone has five goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Logan Thompson has a 5-2-1 record this season, with a .920 save percentage (12th in the league). In 8 games, he has 230 saves, and has given up 20 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.37 14th 10th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.47 4th 15th 30.9 Shots 31.7 11th 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 14th 13th 21.43% Power Play % 23.08% 9th 3rd 88.14% Penalty Kill % 84.75% 10th

