The Tarleton State Texans (3-2) hit the court against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 136.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tarleton State -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State's games have had a combined total of more than 136.5 points two times this season (over four outings).

Tarleton State has an average total of 139.2 in its outings this year, 2.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Texans are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tarleton State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Texans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -190.

The implied probability of a win from Tarleton State, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 2 50% 70.8 140.2 68.4 139.4 134.3 CSU Bakersfield 4 100% 69.4 140.2 71.0 139.4 138.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans score just 0.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Roadrunners allow (71.0).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 CSU Bakersfield 1-3-0 0-2 4-0-0

Tarleton State vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State CSU Bakersfield 1-0 Home Record 2-0 1-2 Away Record 0-2 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 1-2-0 Away ATS Record 0-2-0 93.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-0-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.