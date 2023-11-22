Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-2) will face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Brandon: 6.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Rhodes: 7.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|262nd
|30.4
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|39th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
