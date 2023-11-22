Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) at Truist Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Venue: Truist Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Northern Kentucky
|-6.5
|141.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Islanders Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M-CC's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 141.5 points 21 of 29 times.
- The Islanders had a 153.3-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 11.8 more points than the total for this game.
- The Islanders' record against the spread last year was 19-10-0.
- Texas A&M-CC was underdogs in five games last season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- The Islanders played as an underdog of +230 or more twice last season and lost both games.
- The Islanders have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northern Kentucky
|11
|36.7%
|67.8
|147.9
|63.5
|136.7
|131.7
|Texas A&M-CC
|21
|72.4%
|80.1
|147.9
|73.2
|136.7
|147.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends
- The Islanders put up an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 16.6 more points than the 63.5 the Norse allowed.
- When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 15-7 against the spread and 20-6 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northern Kentucky
|15-15-0
|4-6
|12-18-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|19-10-0
|1-1
|19-10-0
Texas A&M-CC vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northern Kentucky
|Texas A&M-CC
|14-3
|Home Record
|13-2
|6-6
|Away Record
|7-7
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|72.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.