The Alcorn State Braves (1-5) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing streak at the UT Arlington Mavericks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Braves' opponents made.

UT Arlington went 9-4 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Braves finished 220th.

Last year, the Mavericks recorded 66.4 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Braves allowed.

UT Arlington had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington put up 72.9 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.

The Mavericks surrendered 66.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.5 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, UT Arlington fared better at home last season, making 7.0 threes per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 31.2% three-point percentage in road games.

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule