UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-0) will meet the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UT Arlington Top Players (2022-23)
- Chendall Weaver: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyron Gibson: 11.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shemar Wilson: 10.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Marion Humphrey: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaron Johnson-Cash: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UT Arlington vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Arlington Rank
|UT Arlington AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|67.7
|280th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5.1
|346th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|9.8
|355th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
