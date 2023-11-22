The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score 10.1 more points per game (83.4) than the Vaqueros give up (73.3).
  • Oral Roberts is 3-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-3 when it allows fewer than 83.4 points.
  • The Vaqueros record 17.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (77.0).
  • The Vaqueros are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the Golden Eagles concede to opponents (43.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida International L 65-64 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Texas State L 66-63 Strahan Arena
11/19/2023 @ Incarnate Word L 67-57 McDermott Center
11/22/2023 Oral Roberts - UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 Tarleton State - UTRGV Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.