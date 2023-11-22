The Portland Pilots versus the Cal Baptist Lancers is one of five games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a WAC team on the court.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Utah Tech Trailblazers at New Hampshire Wildcats 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland Pilots at Cal Baptist Lancers 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles at Tarleton State Texans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Texas Southern Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 -

