The High Point Panthers versus the South Florida Bulls is one of two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule that has an AAC team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Charlotte 49ers 10:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 23 - High Point Panthers vs. South Florida Bulls 5:45 PM ET, Thursday, November 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!