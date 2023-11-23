Sportsbooks heavily favor the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) when they host the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 in a matchup between NFC East opponents at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is favored by 11 points. For this game, the over/under has been set at 48.5 points.

As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Commanders as they prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Dallas vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights

So far this season, Dallas has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

As an 11-point favorite or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).

The teams have hit the over in six of Dallas' 10 games with a set total.

Washington's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-1.

This season, six of Washington's 11 games have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.