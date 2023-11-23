Jake Ferguson has a favorable matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET). The Commanders allow 258.5 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Ferguson has 39 receptions (55 targets) for 386 yards and four scores, averaging 38.6 yards per game this year.

Ferguson vs. the Commanders

Ferguson vs the Commanders (since 2021): 2 GP / 5.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 5.5 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Five opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The 258.5 passing yards per game given up by the Commanders defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Commanders' defense is 32nd in the league by conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (24 total passing TDs).

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Ferguson Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Ferguson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Ferguson has 15.4% of his team's target share (55 targets on 358 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging seven yards per target (84th in NFL).

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored four of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

Ferguson has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (26.6% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 7 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

