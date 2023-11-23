Thursday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) against the Lamar Cardinals (4-1) at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 64-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 56-44 victory over UTEP in their last outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 64, Lamar 57

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Cardinals have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

56-44 over UTEP (No. 178) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 235) on November 10

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

14.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 69.2 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) T'Aaliyah Miner: 6 PTS, 65 FG%

6 PTS, 65 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 70.8 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 48.8 per outing (12th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.