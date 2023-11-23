With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Washington Commanders in Week 12 (Thursday at 4:30 PM ET), is Michael Gallup a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup's 27 catches (45 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 per game) and one TD.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0

