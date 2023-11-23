Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball slate includes three games featuring Sun Belt teams in action. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans taking on the James Madison Dukes.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Elon Phoenix at Georgia State Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Furman Paladins
|1:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
|Michigan State Spartans vs. James Madison Dukes
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.