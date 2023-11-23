A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

In games Texas A&M shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions ranked 278th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

Texas A&M had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

The Nittany Lions shot 46.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Penn State went 18-8 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Nittany Lions scored 5.7 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Penn State went 17-6 last season when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it performed better offensively, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.0.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and on the road last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it posteded a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip in road games.

Penn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State scored 75.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.

At home, the Nittany Lions gave up 66.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than they allowed away (72.5).

Beyond the arc, Penn State sunk fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (40.0%) as well.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena 11/14/2023 @ SMU W 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/17/2023 Oral Roberts W 74-66 Reed Arena 11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/29/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena

Penn State Upcoming Schedule