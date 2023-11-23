How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Aggies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Nittany Lions, winners of four in a row.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- Last season, the Aggies had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Nittany Lions' opponents knocked down.
- In games Texas A&M shot better than 43.0% from the field, it went 15-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 54th.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 4.6 more points than the Nittany Lions allowed (68.2).
- When Texas A&M totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 16-5.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
- Defensively the Aggies were better at home last year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.
- In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to on the road (33.0%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 73-66
|Value City Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ SMU
|W 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 74-66
|Reed Arena
|11/23/2023
|Penn State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
