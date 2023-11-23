The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Information

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank
149th 72.8 Points Scored 72.2 162nd
71st 66.5 Points Allowed 68.2 120th
54th 34.0 Rebounds 30.0 278th
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 10.4 4th
221st 12.5 Assists 13.7 128th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 8.4 4th

