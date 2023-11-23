The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 71st 66.5 Points Allowed 68.2 120th 54th 34.0 Rebounds 30.0 278th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 10.4 4th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.7 128th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 8.4 4th

