The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Aggies have also won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -6.5 136.5

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Of Texas A&M's 33 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 136.5 points 17 times.

Texas A&M games had an average of 139.3 points last season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this game.

Texas A&M covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

Texas A&M went 22-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 84.6% of those games).

The Aggies had a record of 10-1 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (90.9%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Texas A&M a 75.0% chance to win.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 17 51.5% 72.8 145 66.5 134.7 138.8 Penn State 18 56.2% 72.2 145 68.2 134.7 137.2

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

Last year, the Aggies scored 72.8 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

When Texas A&M totaled more than 68.2 points last season, it went 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-11-0 9-4 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-1 18-14-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

