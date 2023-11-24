We have an exciting high school game in Denton, TX on Friday, November 24 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Colleyville Heritage High School hosting Argyle High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Argyle vs. CHHS Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Richland High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Birdville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Choctaw, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.