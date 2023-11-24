The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Florida Gators (4-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Gators have won three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 51% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Gators allow to opponents.

In games Baylor shoots better than 40.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bears are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at 26th.

The Bears put up 19 more points per game (89.6) than the Gators give up (70.6).

Baylor has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).

In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 66.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.9.

Looking at three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule