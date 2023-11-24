Friday's game features the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) squaring off at Barclays Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 79-77 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

According to our computer prediction, Florida should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 157.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Baylor vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 3-1-0 and the Gators are 5-0-0. The two teams combine to score 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 89.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Baylor pulls down 37.4 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 25.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.6 boards per game.

Baylor connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc.

The Bears average 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allow 84.0 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball).

Baylor has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.0 per game (177th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.6 (116th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 70.6 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Florida averages 40.0 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 31.0 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.0 boards per game.

Florida knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from deep.

Florida has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.0 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

