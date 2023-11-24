Baytown Christian Academy is on the road versus St. Joseph Catholic School on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.

Baytown Chr. vs. STJC Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazos County Games This Week

College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24

12:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24

6:45 PM CT on November 24 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

10:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

2:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School