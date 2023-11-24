Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Bell County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rogers High School at Tidehaven High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brenham, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.