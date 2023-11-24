On Friday, November 24, Goliad High School will host Blanco High School, beginning at 1:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blanco vs. Goliad Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Seguin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

