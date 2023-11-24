A pair of the nation's best rushing attacks battle when the Boise State Broncos (6-5) bring college football's eighth-ranked running game into a contest against the Air Force Falcons (8-3), who have the No. 2 run game, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boise, Idaho
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Air Force Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +200
FanDuel Boise State (-6.5) 46.5 -250 +202

Week 13 Odds

Boise State vs. Air Force Betting Trends

  • Boise State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Air Force has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

Boise State & Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Air Force
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

