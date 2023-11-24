We have 2023 high school football action in Brazos County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

College Station High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.