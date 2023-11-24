Columbus High School is on the road versus Lorena High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT.

Columbus vs. Lorena Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hutto, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Deweyville High School at Mart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Huntsville, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colorado County Games This Week

Refugio High School at Weimar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: San Antonio , TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

