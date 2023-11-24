Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Columbus High School vs. Lorena High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Columbus High School is on the road versus Lorena High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT.
Columbus vs. Lorena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Hutto, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Deweyville High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Colorado County Games This Week
Refugio High School at Weimar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
