Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Denton County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Choctaw, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
