Willis High School will host DeSoto High School on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.

DeSoto vs. Willis Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Port Neches-Groves High School at Lake Creek High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24

4:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Shelton, TX

Shelton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Forneys, TX

Forneys, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25

3:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Choctaw, TX

Choctaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School