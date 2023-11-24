Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Falls County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tioga High School at Marlin High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granger High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
