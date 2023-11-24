Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football competition in Fort Bend County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hightower High School at C E King High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randle High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kilgore High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
