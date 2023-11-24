Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates face the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies, VanVleet totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at VanVleet's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 Assists 8.5 8.8 PRA -- 29.3 PR -- 20.5 3PM 3.5 3.2



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Nuggets

VanVleet has taken 14.7 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 16.7% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

VanVleet is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's Rockets average 100.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are seventh in the league, giving up 108.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the second-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 41 26 2 4 3 0 0

