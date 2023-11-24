We have an intriguing high school matchup -- Carroll High School - Southlake vs. Highland Park High School - Dallas -- in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 24, beginning at 2:30 PM CT.

Highland Park vs. Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Forney High School at Richland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25

1:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Forneys, TX

Forneys, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25

3:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Choctaw, TX

Choctaw, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Tomball High School