The Houston Christian Huskies (0-3) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot 45.7% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.

Houston Christian went 10-12 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Huskies ranked 121st.

The Huskies put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys gave up.

Houston Christian put together a 10-15 record last season in games it scored more than 65.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Houston Christian put up 86.6 points per game last season, 18.1 more than it averaged away (68.5).

The Huskies allowed fewer points at home (81.0 per game) than on the road (84.8) last season.

At home, Houston Christian drained 8.9 treys per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule