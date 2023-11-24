The No. 6 Houston Cougars (6-0) will host the Montana Grizzlies (2-2) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Houston is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 145th.
  • The Cougars record 6.5 more points per game (75.8) than the Grizzlies give up (69.3).
  • When Houston puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston posted 77.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • At home, the Cougars ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than when playing on the road (60.9).
  • At home, Houston made 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Towson W 65-49 TD Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana - Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.