The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Smith, in his last appearance, had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 13.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 Assists -- 1.3 PRA -- 21.5 PR -- 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.8



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

Smith is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 108.8 points per contest, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 24.6 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 10.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 20 8 7 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.