Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Jackson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Industrial High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Bay City, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Brenham, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
