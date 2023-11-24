Jalen Green and his Houston Rockets teammates will take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Green totaled 34 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-91 win against the Grizzlies.

Below, we dig into Green's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 26.5 PR -- 23.6 3PM 1.5 2.0



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 100.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 108.8 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.6 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 10.4 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 35 9 8 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.