Friday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 79-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-6.0)

Lamar (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Lamar Performance Insights

Lamar put up 67.9 points per game and gave up 74.5 last year, making them 274th in the country on offense and 303rd defensively.

The Cardinals were 117th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.6) and 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7) last year.

Last season Lamar was ranked 163rd in the nation in assists with 13.2 per game.

The Cardinals made 5.7 3-pointers per game and shot 32% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 329th and 299th, respectively, in the country.

Lamar was the 16th-worst squad in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and 205th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.1%) last season.

Last year, Lamar took 68.5% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.6% of Lamar's buckets were 2-pointers, and 23.4% were 3-pointers.

