On Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM CT, Huntsville High School will host Randle High School.

Lamar Randle vs. Huntsville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

  • Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kilgore High School at Needville High School

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

