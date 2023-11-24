The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Bethune-Cookman AVG Bethune-Cookman Rank 274th 67.9 Points Scored 67.9 274th 303rd 74.5 Points Allowed 75 311th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 163rd 13.2 Assists 11.3 313th 334th 14 Turnovers 12.1 212th

