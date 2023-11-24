Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) meet the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Lamar vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|303rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|211th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|334th
|14
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
