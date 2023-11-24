Looking for how to stream high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Decatur High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Abilene , TX

Abilene , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Canadian High School at Idalou High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wall High School at Roosevelt High School - Lubbock

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 24

5:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School