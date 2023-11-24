Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in McLennan County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Columbus High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deweyville High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
