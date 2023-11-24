SEC opponents will meet when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Missouri vs. Arkansas?

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Missouri 36, Arkansas 18
  • Missouri has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Tigers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
  • Arkansas has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have been at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
  • The Tigers have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Missouri (-8.5)
  • Missouri is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • In 10 games played Arkansas has recorded four wins against the spread.
  • The Razorbacks are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54.5)
  • This season, six of Missouri's 11 games have gone over Friday's over/under of 54.5 points.
  • There have been six Arkansas games that have ended with a combined score over 54.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 60.5 points per game, six points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.6 55.2 53.2
Implied Total AVG 32 32 32
ATS Record 7-3-0 4-3-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Arkansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.5 50.6 52.9
Implied Total AVG 33.1 33 33.3
ATS Record 4-6-0 0-6-0 4-0-0
Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 2-3 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

