The No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) hit the road for an SEC clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Missouri ranks 50th in total defense this season (358.1 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 448.6 total yards per game. Arkansas is posting 27.7 points per contest on offense this season (66th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.1 points per game (67th-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Missouri Arkansas 448.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (104th) 358.1 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356 (47th) 162.5 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (90th) 286.1 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.6 (101st) 8 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (38th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 3,054 yards (277.6 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 255 rushing yards on 88 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has carried the ball 220 times for a team-high 1,272 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 191 yards (17.4 per game).

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 288 yards (26.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's team-high 1,135 yards as a receiver have come on 76 receptions (out of 112 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has reeled in 44 passes while averaging 56.7 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper has compiled 34 grabs for 429 yards, an average of 39 yards per game.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 2,105 yards (191.4 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 432 yards (39.3 ypg) on 159 carries with two touchdowns.

AJ Green has racked up 312 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong leads his squad with 724 receiving yards on 52 catches with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 64 targets.

Luke Hasz has racked up 253 reciving yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

